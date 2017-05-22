Virginia Voters Back Pipeline by Nearly Two-to-One

Registered voters in Virginia favor construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP) by an almost two-to-one margin over those who oppose it, according to a poll released by the Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) today. Fifty-four percent support the controversial project strongly or somewhat, while 31% oppose it.
Eighty-three percent of voters say they consider “energy issues” to be very or somewhat important in the upcoming gubernatorial election. Forty-eight percent say that are more likely to support a candidate who “favors more infrastructure projects like the Atlantic Coast Pipeline” while 27% say they would more likely prefer a candidate opposed to the pipeline.
The poll of 500 Virginia voters was commissioned by the CEA, a non-profit, non-partisan trade association for the purpose of “providing reliable, affordable energy for consumers.” The organization strongly supports the pipeline. Dominion Energy, the managing partner of the ACP, is a member. (See the questions and results of the Virginia polling here.)
Clearly, the results are favorable to the ACP, which has encountered stiff resistance from environmentalists and landowners along the pipeline route. In rolling out the poll to the media, CEA made no secret of the fact that the timing is designed to stiffen the backs of gubernatorial candidates who favor the project. Tom Perriello has made opposition to the pipeline a major issue in a tightly contested race for the Democratic Party nomination against Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam.
In past posts I have noted biases, both pro and con, in polls that framed questions to elicit answers from respondents that their sponsors were looking for. This poll shows no obvious sign of such of bias. Here are the two key questions:
I’d like to talk now about energy issues. Have you heard or read anything about a proposed natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to public utilities in Virginia and North Carolina, or is that not something you have heard or read about?
And:
As you may know, there is a proposal to build a 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline to bring natural gas from West Virginia to public utilities in Virginia and North Carolina. Do you strongly support, somewhat support, somewhat oppose or strongly oppose building the Atlantic Coast Pipeline?
The polling sample seems reasonably representative of the Virginia population: 74% white, 16% black, 36% Democrat, 27% Republican, 23% conservative, 16% liberal. The margin of error due to sample size is +/-4.4%. The polls results do not provide a geographic breakdown.
While supporting the ACP, voters gave even stronger endorsement of “renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind power” — with 69% strongly in favor, and 20% somewhat in factor. Weaker majorities favored expanding offshore oil and gas drilling in U.S. waters, and generating electricity using coal-fired plants.
Dominion has been criticized for its influence in state politics during this campaign season. Another questions asked: “As you may know, Dominion is one of the companies that has proposed the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.” Seventy-eight percent said that Dominion’s involvement would have no influence on their support, either way. Ten percent responded they would be more likely to back the pipeline; 8% said they would be more likely to oppose it.
Remarkably, despite intensive media coverage of the pipeline controversy, 47% of respondents replied that they had not heard of the ACP.There are currently no comments highlighted.
Yet compared to two years ago the support for the pipeline is eroding. The erosion is not huge but it does show the anti-pipeline and anti-fossil fuel agenda is having an impact. The other energy questions also showed erosion (or progress, the other side would say.) I suspect the cross tabs on Question 13, asking whether support for pipeline projects impacts a voting decision, would be illuminating. D vs. R, by age, etc.
Not a margin any candidate should take to the bank, but the headline to me was Northam doing better than in some other recent published polls.
Why should you be surprised that almost half of Virginia registered voters have not heard of the ACP? Do you still suffer under the illusion that people read newspapers, watch TV or actually ingest any real news at all? When it makes the Daily Show or becomes a skit on SNL, another traunch of voters will notice….
Oh dear …more too wild stuff
Here is what the “non-profit, non-partisan” Consumer Energy Alliance has to say about pipelines…. http://pipeline.consumerenergyalliance.org/new-cea-report-warns-no-shale-gas-pipelines-no-electricity/
New CEA Report Warns: No Shale Gas Pipelines, No Electricity
“Earlier this week the Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) released a disturbing report on the U.S. oil and gas pipeline network and its relationship to our growing domestic energy needs. The report, titled “Families, Communities and Finances: The Consequences of Denying Critical Pipeline Infrastructure”, finds that if legislators and regulators reject proposals for new pipelines and pipeline expansions, we are in danger of losing one-third (1/3) of our electric generation capacity nationwide.”
“… No, we won’t necessarily be without electricity. What it means is that electric rates will soar ….. It is time to stop diddling around and get pipeline projects approved–before it’s too late…”
They also appear to have written lots of articles bashing Governor Cuomo who used his power to get NY to redesign their utility system and to reject overbuilding old fossil infrastructure, like pipelines. NY’s new system will have a healthy, flexible grid that will support utilities and other generators as they decarbonize the state and build renewables in place of that “lost 1/3 of generating capacity”.
I can only hope that our newspapers will print energy news that challenges the old fossil line and that sinking, flooding Norfolk will vote their climate interest this time around.
Oh, the stuff of fake news. The cited poll was sponsored and released by the Consumer Energy Alliance, a nationwide coalition of energy companies of which Dominion and Duke are members. Readers of a blog like this one purport themselves to hold dear individual land rights, and not be in favor of the use of eminent domain for ANY reason, unlike the more liberal among us who might see fit to apply eminent domain to projects of municipal benefit. So tell me, if it’s not ok for the government to expropriate your land for municipal benefit, how is it ok for the government to take it for the purpose of corporate profiteering?
I would hardly call the wording of the survey unbiased! If someone knew nothing about the ACP–as 47% those surveyed did not–it indeed sounds utterly innocuous. It makes no reference to the actual route and the communities, mountain ranges, national forests, Appalachian Trail, & Blue Ridge Parkway, private property, etc. in the way. It does not address the question of need nor the intended abuse of eminent domain by a private, for-profit corporation. Certainly nothing about countless stream and river crossings and destruction of habitat of threatened and endangered species. I suspect that the survey results would have been quite different if those surveyed had a clue.
And I disagree that media coverage has been ‘intensive’. Only in the impacted region would I call coverage “intensive”. I’m sure the survey didn’t touch those counties or any nearby!
Look no farther than the sponsors and advertisers to the right of the blog post to understand what interests BR serves.
Bacon has no shame! Hey… how about letting the Sierra Club commission an “unbiased” poll?