Fifteen Nucleii for the Rebirth of Southwest Virginia

Southwest Virginia is on track to lose 1,000 residents each year for the next decade, Stephen Moret, chief of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, told attendees of the Southwest Virginia Economic Forum in Wise, yesterday. The region needs to add 250 new jobs per year over and above the new jobs already coming just to stay stable.
Achieving a 1% annual growth rate will require adding three times the number of new jobs each year, he said, as reported by the Roanoke Times. “Yes, it’s a big challenge. Yes we’re up against a lot nationally, but this is something we can achieve if we’re focused enough, aggressive enough, committed enough.”
Moret proposed a six-point plan to jump-start the region’s economy. As summarized by the Times, he recommends:
- Expanding computer science programs at higher education institutions.
- Increasing workforce development training to match business needs.
- Altering Virginia’s tax structure to reduce taxes on technologically advanced manufacturing businesses.
- Offering higher incentives to companies willing to relocate or expand in rural Virginia.
- Spending money to market rural Virginia — something the commonwealth doesn’t currently do.
- Creating mixed-use developments attractive to young professionals as a way to improve quality of life factors.
What’s that? Creating mixed-use development?
Bacon’s bottom line: These ideas all sound reasonable… but five of the six require more money, either directly through higher expenditures or indirectly through tax breaks. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of extra cash floating around, either at the state level or the local or regional levels. Perhaps the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, which has an annual budget of about $30 million, is in a position to fund the workforce training initiatives, incentives and marketing programs. Perhaps the higher-ed sector can reallocate funds to expand computer science programs. But it won’t be easy finding the resources for new initiatives.
The most original idea — indeed it’s such a departure from the usual thinking about rural economic development that it slaps you like a mackerel across the face — is the recommendation to create mixed-use development attractive to young professionals. This notion has much to commend it, not the least of which it doesn’t require subsidies or tax breaks, and is fully within the power of local governments to implement, subject to market constraints.
I would like to expand upon the idea. By my count there are four cities — Bristol, Radford, Galax and Norton — in Southwest Virginia and more than 40 incorporated towns. The towns range in size from Blacksburg (population 44,200) to Clinchport (population 67) in Scott County — both the largest and the smallest in the Commonwealth. Many of these cities and towns have walkable Main Streets or downtown districts capable of supporting mixed use development.
Blacksburg is a unique case. Its vibrant downtown district is an extension of Virginia Tech, an economic powerhouse unmatched elsewhere in the region, and its success cannot be replicated. But I have frequently referred to the example of Abingdon, which I believe can serve as a template for communities not endowed with a major research university. Abingdon has built an attractive, walkable downtown around the nucleus of the historical Barter Theater, the Martha Washington Inn and a stock of historic brick buildings. The town has become not only a place where people want to visit but where people want to live.
Counties, cities and towns need to fundamentally shift their thinking — as embedded in zoning codes, comprehensive plans, and capital spending plans — from subsidizing rural sprawl to creating walkable urban nucleii. Capital spending plans should invest in expanding the grid street networks from their Main Street/downtown cores. And if they have any cash to spare, municipalities should invest in sidewalks and streetscapes (and, if demand exists, cycling lanes) with the goal of making streets more hospitable to pedestrians. But they need to do it right. Place making is a complex discipline, and investments should be guided by the principles of Smart Growth or New Urbanism. Finally, cities and towns need to get comfortable with the idea that mixing offices, retail and residential is a good thing — it’s what more and more people want.
The big challenge is overcoming stagnant or shrinking populations. It’s hard to justify investing in new buildings in walkable, mixed-use districts if there is little demand. That’s where a regional marketing plan could prove invaluable. But instead of spending marketing dollars on trying to attract light industry (as I presume Moret intends), or even young people, who will be a hard sell without abundant jobs, I would suggest spending it on attracting retirees looking for inexpensive places to spend their leisure years. Such a campaign should not aim at retirees generally but (a) emigres who may have sentimental or family attachments to the region, or (b) retirees seeking to live an active, outdoors lifestyle.
By my hasty, back-of-the-envelope calculation, Southwest Virginia has at least 15 communities of sufficient scale to create small, intimate, walkable places where people with significant disposable income might be willing to live. (My list is hardly definitive, and likely would need to be revised, but the guiding idea is sound.) These are the potential nucleii for rebirth. These are where the tobacco commission should be investing in broadband, where the state and counties should be funneling infrastructure dollars, and where institutional assets such as schools, colleges, museums, libraries, community centers should cluster.
Southwest Virginia needs to reinvent itself for the 21st century economy. Light industry, data centers, solar farms, call centers and back-office operations are all part of the equation. But creating places where people actually want to live is indispensable as well. Kudos to Moret for raising the issue.
there’s a bit of a dichotomy here… are we talking about better-educating the current population or bringing in new, better educated?
Additionally, on top of that, how do you do settlement pattern revitalization – money-wise much different than you would education and attracting businesses?
In the end – external money , tax incentives, etc are needed… as these places are hollowed out and have little in the way of their own resources to leverage.
When we say: ” These are where the tobacco commission should be investing in broadband, where the state and counties should be funneling infrastructure dollars, and where institutional assets such as schools, colleges, museums, libraries, community centers should cluster.”
the state and counties should be “funneling ..dollars”.. where do these dollars come from?
when we say “institutional assets” aren’t we saying that external institutions should be directing their investment dollars to these communities instead of somewhere else – where they already have an existing presence – and commitment? Aren’t these institutions going to go to the State and say “if you want us to go to these places, please fund us?”
Once you get past the tobacco fund as a financial resource – you’re pretty much asking the state to re-direct existing taxpayer monies and/or increase taxes to do that.
I actually agree with the general concept but reality says that money has to come from somewhere – it won’t come from heaven above..
But if you make these places – ones with very low real estate taxes, amenities like internet and cultural resources – as well as top notch medical – People living in the NoVa (and other urbanized areas) rat race may be tempted.
It’s not impossible. There are dozens of gated lake communities scattered throughout Virginia.. already… and almost all of them were created by private sector money… but they do include water and sewer –
there are several dozen in Va right now.. and they seem to do well… where they are…
My father in law – as he neared retirement age from his corporate vagabond life – actually engaged in a search for retirement communities – away from urban areas.. and he finally ended up near one that had a top notch medical center near by…and low taxes, but also had golf, tennis, library, and social clubs for bridge, computers, and other hobbies..
There are a ton of folks in NoVa that reach retirement age that want to stay in Virginia but get out of the hell hole.. ..
Repeat after me … nothing will reverse the global, 300 year long trend of urbanization. Nothing. No amount of money. No number of entitlement programs. No ubiquity of broadband. Nothing.
Surely you don’t begrudge SW Virginians allocating their existing resources to greater effect than they are now.
“There are a ton of folks in NoVa that reach retirement age that want to stay in Virginia but get out of the hell hole.. ..”
Not sure why NoVa is a hell hole. Most people who retire want to cash out of the immense profit they made owning property in that “hell hole” as it grew over the years. But anyway …. they will move to Charlottesville where there is a great hospital and they can get to an international airport in 2 hours.
Is there any place in America where rural areas are thriving? Even if funding was available (which it is not) I am skeptical of all of those ideas.
Abingdon? It has 8,000 people! I’ll take Jim’s word that it’s a beautiful place but 8,000 people?
Building a successful small city like Asheville, NC requires 50,000 people or so to start.
Arguably you could create something around Blacksburg – Roanoke. Think in terms of Greenville – Spartanburg, SC (including Clemson University). Anything southwest of that is a lost cause.
Rural America has been de-populating for over a century. In fact, it’s not just America …
“In 1800, only 3 percent of the world’s population lived in urban areas. By 1900, almost 14 percent were urbanites, although only 12 cities had 1 million or more inhabitants. In 1950, 30 percent of the world’s population resided in urban centers. The number of cities with over 1 million people had grown to 83.”
http://www.prb.org/Publications/Lesson-Plans/HumanPopulation/Urbanization.aspx
Time for Virginia to stop throwing away money in Southwest VA. It’s a beautiful place full of wonderful people. But the whole world is urbanizing and that’s not going to change.
The tobacco money would have been better spent paying people to relocate than trying to build businesses in soybean fields.
God yes. The dumbest move Virginia can do is invest a single penny into SWVA or Southside. It is literally flushing money down the toilet.
“Is there any place in America where rural areas are thriving?”
What’s your definition of “thriving”? Very few rural areas are thriving to the same degree as, say, the Washington metro. But some clearly are faring better than others. There are degrees of poverty and prosperity. The challenge is to help SW Virginia move a few notches up the ladder.
Thriving …
1. Population increasing.
2. Median family income >= the state average
3. Unemployment <= the state average
4. Poverty rate <= the state average
5. School system in top 50% for the state
I agree with the thrust of Jim Bacon’s post.
I say this based on my experience over decades watching Arlington County’s 1950s surge into new levels of prosperity, followed by its rapid decline in the 1960s and early 1970s, borne of outside circumstances and internal mistakes, and then its remarkable Renaissance from the mid 1970s on until today, despite the numerous setback and fierce competition particularly at the start of the resurgence.
Arlington’s local government government, business community, and concerned citizens sparked, fed and maintained this revival. Working together, they put in place the means and actions that generated success by leveraging off of Arlington’s systemic strengths. This turned the county around, building infrastructure that attracted outside investment, businesses, and people.
People today overstate the importance of the subway to Arlington’s rebirth. The Washington Metro branched out into many communities around Washington DC that still languish to this very day. Arlington made the subway and much else in Arlington work to its great advantage, unlike other communities who wasted the subway opportunity along with much else.
There in SW Va., like in Arlington back in the late 1970s, the stars can be realigned. The base ingredients are in place just as they have always been. But now new forces such as technology bring prosperity into plain view. So good governance, hard work, wise planning and vigorous execution, plus solid ethical marketing and resilience can return prosperity to SW Virginia.
it wasn’t the subway alone but I don’t see the revival without the Metro. I grew up on Huntington Ave and finally, after decades, the area around the Metro is shaping up. West Falls Church was frozen in time too but it’s lit up in the last 10 years. In fact, in Virginia – where hasn’t the Metro made a difference for the better?