How National Monopolies Drain Rural Economies

Virginia’s rural communities suffer from huge disadvantages when competing for job-creating corporate investment. Low density makes it expensive to install high-bandwidth Internet service. The small size of rural communities makes it difficult to support the amenities that skilled, educated workers are looking for. And, most important, corporations prefer locating in metropolitan areas with “deep” labor markets where they can tap employees with specialized skills.
Perhaps we can add one more disadvantage to the list: a national economy increasingly dominated by monopolies and cartels. So suggests Lillian Salerno, a former Texan who served as deputy under secretary for rural development in the Obama administration.
“For decades,” she writes in a Washington Post op-ed, rural America has been punished by bad policy that places too much power in the hands of distant financiers and middlemen through the formation of monopolies, which undermines small, local businesses and drains communities of resources.”
New business formation has plunged since the Great Recession, and nowhere more dramatically than in counties with fewer than 100,000 people. Why? Because, Salerno says, the federal government stopped enforcing monopoly laws.
This slow-rolling wave of corporate mergers has left almost all major markets — airlines, telecommunications, health care, retail, milk, seeds for growing crops, hardware, even cowboy boots — dominated by a cluster of mega-corporations, cloaked behind a plethora of brand names. These behemoths now hold unprecedented power over thousands of once-thriving community economies.
Corporate concentration has hit farmers, ranchers and agricultural workers especially hard, she writes. Many markets are monopolized by a single company that dictates the terms of business to suppliers. The seed industry has dwindled from 600 independent companies two decades ago to six today. Similar levels of concentration exist in the pork, chicken and dairy industries.
I don’t know if Salerno is right or not — I would like to see more specifics — but her argument is worth close examination. If her theory holds up, it is discouraging indeed for rural economies, for a decades-long drift toward a cartel-dominated economy is not easily reversed. If it’s any consolation, monopolies are not good for most metropolitan economies either.There are currently no comments highlighted.
The telecommunications argument is largely bogus. While big companies, e.g., AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, Frontier, Time Warner, Comcast, do serve many small towns and rural markets (often poorly), the overwhelming majority of rural America’s farms, ranches, small towns and empty spaces are served by rural telephone companies, many of which operate a cable TV company. With very few exceptions, these small companies make major investments to deliver high-quality service to their customers. But even they have to deal with economics.
And today (4-20) the FCC removed a stupid rule that discouraged broadband investment in the highest cost locations.
The bigger picture is, yes, several influential economists have decided maybe we need to work proactively on creating jobs for America, rather than passively let slow growth and globalization kill us. “If you don’t use it, you may lose it, forever” new mentality re: jobs. That is more or less where Trump is headed, and also probably where Hillary would have also been headed.
How that concept trickles down to telecom, monopoly laws, I have no idea. But if there is a consensus view that the policy is killing jobs, I believe it will may get some attention.
cable TV is not a problem in rural areas – Direct TV and DISH are doing quite well in that regard… I’ve seen one or the other literally out in the middle of nowhere – where there was not even electricity nor landlines
but internet and specifically broadband (high speed) is a a whole different deal.
but the whole tenor of this article is odd coming from a guy (Jim Bacon) who purports to be a free-market proponent and this is the way the free market works. … in general.. unless one actually wants the government to be picking
winners and losers.
competitors will combine so they can outcompete others.. and if they drive the others out – so be it but what is going on now, I think is not the same as the kind of corporate concentration that occurred in prior generations when the govt created anti-trust laws.
we have a plethora of brands and good prices… from online and delivery in days.. !!! And we have the Walmarts, the Dollar Generals, the Lowes and Home Depots as well as a good assortment of Grocery…
but the local mom/pops are all but gone… and were never really competitive… they only existed because there were no other alternatives, truth be known.
but GEEZE.. Jim Bacon is the last person on earth I thought would be ruminating about “monopolies”…
Jim Bacon is the last person on earth I thought would be ruminating about “monopolies.”
That’s because you haven’t been paying attention, Larry. I frequently inveigh against cartels, monopolies, laws, and regulations that restrict business competition. Government-enabled monopolies are the antithesis of free markets.
” Why? Because, Salerno says, the federal government stopped enforcing monopoly laws.”
so – Jim Bacon FAVORS the govt intervening in the marketplace when one company outcompetes the others?
that’s not really what is going on right now anyhow.. is it?
Online retailing and automation is really what is killin the rural communities but virtually every one that I’ve ever been to – and I see a LOT OF THEM – has a nearby Walmart, Lowes, and Dollar General… and each of them carries a plethora of brands… It’s not like one company that only sells it’s own products…
Do you think Walmart is a monopoly?
How about naming some examples of what you do consider – businesses that operate like monopolies in rural communities?
I think when you name 6 companies selling seeds – that’s corporate concentration but the competition is still there…
so maybe the question is – is corporate concentration a modern-day de-facto monopoly in your mind – AND you think the govt needs to intervene ?
maybe an example is the ATT merger – even though there is Verizon?
Larry, I’m just citing Salerno’s op-ed as posing questions worth examining. As I said, “I don’t know if Salerno is right or not — I would like to see more specifics.”
If government intervention is necessary, it would be to bust up monopolies. But I suspect the pros and cons would be very complex and would have to be judged on an industry-by-industry basis.
Perhaps the bigger issue for rural communities is –
what can people do to earn a living in a rural community
in the current global economy?
There is some discussion that there is “something” the govt can do
to bring jobs to the rural communities.
to me that’s the 600lb gorilla and no I do not believe Mr. Trump.
when we travel through these rural towns now days – there is no work other than local schools, law enforcement , grab and go gas.. Dollar General, some local eateries… and not a whole heck of a lot more…
Interesting.
However, if I were Governor (ha ha), I think that I’d simply face the reality about rural areas and small towns…they’re never “coming back” in any meaningful way. There are a variety of reasons for this, and this article is probably correct in pinpointing one.
Instead, I’d look at 4 specific areas: Roanoke, Lynchburg, Charlottesville, and Harrisonburg. If we’re going to rebuild rural Virginia, then we need to provide it with meaningful hubs. I’d direct more transportation, economic development, and community development state dollars to those 4 cities and work at making them viable metros in the 21st century. You will never get anywhere as long as the state spreads its dollars so thin. Start with those four, and then work your way out.