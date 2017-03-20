Fix the Broken Regulatory Process

There must be a better way for federal agencies to review infrastructure mega-projects.
A few days ago, I asked why, after three-and-a-half years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has yet to give a yea or nay on Dominion Virginia Power’s permit request for the Surry-Skiffes Creek transmission line. The issue I’m raising isn’t what the Army Corps decides but how long it takes to reach a decision. Because of the interminable time spent pondering the permit application, citizens and businesses on the Virginia Peninsula will be at risk of blackouts this year and next, if not longer.
Today, the Richmond Times-Dispatch highlights the frustrations expressed by Diane Leopold, CEO of Dominion Transmission (DT), sister company of Dominion Virginia Power and managing partner of the proposed $5 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP).
“To make these beneficial investments we need certainty from federal agencies. Not a rubber stamp, but a rational path forward with clear processes, reasonable schedules and reasonable decisions,” said Leopold in testimony to the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
The pipeline requires more than 18 major federal permits and authorizations from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Parks Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The most visible hang-up at the moment, as judged by Robert Zullo’s article in the T-D, appears to be with the Forest Service.
Dominion says it will use state-of-the-art technology and best practices that will minimize the risk of landslides and erosion on steep mountain slopes. But environmentalists claim that Dominion is under-estimating the landslide risk, and it appears that the Forest Service shares their concerns. Dominion is convinced that it’s right, and its foes are equally persuaded that they’re right. The debate will never be settled by having one side back down.
Why does this have to be so hard?
Instead of a time-consuming bureaucratic battle, why not just specify the desired erosion-and-sediment-control outcomes and require the pipeline to meet them? A reasonable approach would entail careful monitoring of land crossed by the pipeline to detect landslides and other forms of erosion — a cost that ACP would have to absorb. All monitoring data would be made available to the public so government agencies and environmental groups could inspect them to ensure the pipeline was fulfilling its responsibilities. ACP would be required to pay the full cost of restoring mountain slopes and compensate nearby landowners or water authorities for any damages. Perhaps ACP would be required to maintain insurance or post a bond sufficient to guarantee the damages are covered.
There should be one debate over the standards appropriate to steep mountain slopes, and those standards should apply to everyone who wants to build an interstate pipeline in comparable terrain. The purpose of regulation should not be to prescribe how pipelines do their jobs but to ensure that they achieve the desired outcomes. Finally, the review process should not require months and months of review. It should take no more than a week or two to ascertain that the pipeline applicant has the financial wherewithal to live up to its commitments.
Dominion is not looking for a permit to build pipeline.
They want the government to tell people they MUST sell their land to Dominion!
that’s a whole different kettle of fish!!
This is not Walmart looking for a permit to build a store.
This is like Walmart wanting the govt to force the owner of a piece of land to sell it to them so they can build a store – with the right permits of course.
When you put Conservatives in charge of government these days- it’s pretty clear either they don’t have a clue or they don’t care to have one.
We just got two Constitutional amendments on Eminent Domain in Va that subjects VDOT to strict standards when taking land but very conveniently exempted Dominion from those standards. Surprise. Surprise!
Even then – here’s an example of Dominion’s promise to do steep slopes correctly:
“Dominion/ACP’s lack of transparency and responsiveness in providing requested information to the Forest Service” has been cited as a strong concern in a report by a consultant to the U.S. Forest Service who has been contracted to assist in the agency’s evaluation of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline (ACP). Dr. James A. Thompson, Professor of Pedology and Land Use at West Virginia University, in a February 22 letter to Monongahela National Forest Supervisor Clyde N. Thompson (no relation), said:
The Forest Service has made repeated requests for information to Dominion/ACP over the course of several teleconferences and in-person meetings; however, Dominion/ACP has not yet adequately responded to these requests. ”
http://www.abralliance.org/2017/03/03/dominion-criticized-for-lack-of-responsiveness-to-the-forest-service/
Does tis give confidence that Dominion would do what was required?
“Why does this have to be so hard?”
I am not a completely unbiased observer on pipeline issues since I am an intervenor in the proceedings, but I have been on the applicant’s side of things for numerous large utility projects. I am also frustrated with the FERC process but for the opposite reason that Dominion states.
I am not certain if the problem is with the FERC process, or with Dominion. Probably a little of both. For a year and a half, I have requested information that substantiates the need for the project. It is the type of information that we were required to include in our applications for the other types of projects that I was involved with. If we did not and we received questions about it, the regulators made certain that we provided the information to the intervenors and it became part of the record for the proceedings. That has not been the case with the pipeline. Both Dominion and FERC have avoided this issue by only responding with, “we have precedence agreements (contracts with their own subsidiaries)” without providing the documentation of actual market demand and the inability of existing resources to meet it. An independent consultant made these calculations and showed that we have sufficient existing capacity to meet Dominion’s and Duke’s future needs without building new pipelines.
A third-party reviewer from West Virginia University hired by the Forest Service to review the impacts of the pipeline in the National Forests has encountered the same problem. He recently wrote a letter to the Forest Service saying this:
“I feel that it is necessary to share with you some concerns that I have regarding Dominion/ACP’s lack of transparency and responsiveness in providing requested information to the Forest Service, information that is necessary to adequately assess the environmental effects of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Project. The Forest Service has made repeated requests for information to Dominion/ACP over the course of several teleconferences and in person meetings; however, Dominion/ACP has not yet adequately responded to these requests. The conference call on February 17, 2017, is just the latest example of what I conclude to be Dominion/ACP’s unwillingness to respond to what I consider to be reasonable requests and, more generally, an inability to work collaboratively with the Forest Service to ensure that this review process progresses in an efficient and effective manner.”
An environmental scientist from UVA has expressed similar concerns. He has told me that despite repeated requests to Dominion and FERC he has not received the specific information that would allow an adequate and accurate determination of the impacts of the proposed actions. It is not that that Dominion is not supplying information. They have submitted thousands of pages. But it is not the detailed information necessary to draw proper conclusions about the impacts of their proposals.
If FERC had an evidentiary hearing and an Administrative Law Judge for gas pipelines as they do for transmission lines things would move along more rapidly. You do slog it out sometimes about questions that the applicant feels are being overly picky, but you do move forward. The applicant cannot be significantly unresponsive and the intervenors are not allowed to stall unnecessarily. An experienced ALJ keeps things moving along.
The paper exchange for gas pipelines allows the applicant to be unresponsive which leaves only legal remedies to intervenors who believe that their concerns have not been addressed. This only further delays the process. I have no illusions that these processes are totally objective. But we do have laws that have been in place for over 40 years that spell out how the process is supposed to work. It is discouraging when the agencies that are supposed to provide some balance in the consideration of the needs of the applicant and the public’s interest do not follow the law.
There is a better way, but it takes both parties to collaborate. That collaboration appears to be missing in the proceedings in Virginia that I have witnessed.
Much of the regulatory process is now designed, built, and operated to stop projects altogether, and/or milk them for everything they are worth so as to drive the costs up so as to force down applications in the future or to harm those who are in the business of building such projects. The Obama Administration was the master of this corrupt practice started 47 year ago with the Alyeska Pipeline.
We need now a variant of tort reform that severely penalizes those entities that abuse the process, yet another plague that got its start with the trans-Alaska pipeline some 47 years ago.
Reed,
I sympathize with your opinion. I felt the process was very inefficient as an applicant for major projects. However, I am now seeing a different side of things. We have a good deal of evidence from industry insiders that we are overbuilding pipeline capacity by perhaps 40%. Yet, we have a new administration that is ready to accelerate that even more.
What is disturbing is that the approval process is going through a great deal of commotion to reach a conclusion that was ordained when the application was filed. FERC has approved every application for a pipeline for the past several decades that had precedence agreements for at least some of its capacity.
I am concerned that no one is noticing that we are undergoing a great shift in our energy system and that ideas that look good now (or for the past 60 years) might not be such a good idea 10 years from now. Developers don’t care because they can make money now and ratepayers will bear the risk. Somewhere in the process there is supposed to be a consideration of the public’s interest, but I don’t see that happening in the pipeline case. Using what we have first seems to be a more conservative strategy to me.
Jim,
Dominion’s plan for the pipeline is for it to be mostly self-monitoring. They will respond to problems after they occur. The concern of many, especially as it relates to effects on drinking water supplies, is that there is no real remedy once an aquifer is contaminated or destroyed.
The best (and usually the cheapest) option is to avoid the problem in the first place. That is why a detailed explanation of nature of the planned activities is required.
The key, I would suggest, is to make the pipeline company liable for cleaning up, or paying compensation for, damages caused by landslides, erosion and runoff.
Jim,
I disagree. The point I was trying to make is that there is not a good way to remediate the damages in these cases. It’s like saying it is OK to run over your child as long as you are compensated for it. If a karst structure is collapsed by blasting for the pipeline, for instance, that might stop the supply of water for several properties or perhaps an entire community. You can’t dig things up and fix the plumbing in that case. Let’s say a heavy rain occurs during construction and a landslide takes out a 200-year old historic home (we hope everyone is away). Would being paid the value of the structure properly compensate a family that has lived in that home for generations?
I know we can’t cover every contingency. But experts, given the appropriate information, can decide ways to avoid the danger or say that this is not a good location for a pipeline. The lack of adequate information is keeping this from happening. Here is another quote from the Forest Service consultant:
“This is but one of a series of instances where Dominion/ACP has minimized, obfuscated, or ignored critical issues related to compliance with Forest Plan Standards and Guides. The effectiveness of the proposed “Best in Class” Steep Slopes Program has been an on-going concern for the Forest Service; however, Dominion/ACP has not been forthcoming with clear and detailed information that directly addresses Forest Service concerns related to compliance with Forest Plan Standards and Guides. In fact, the effectiveness of “Best in Class” Steep Slopes Program was on the agenda for the meeting on February 17, but it was not discussed nor were any documents regarding effectiveness provided in advance of the meeting. These requests have been clearly stated during previous meetings and then formally recorded in the meeting notes; however, there continues to be no resolution on this fundamental issue even after three meetings on the subject because Dominion/ACP has chosen to not provide the requested evidence or substantive justification.”
You can blame the process, or the NIMBY’s, but these are federal employees (and their consultants) trying to do their job. It is the failure of the applicant to respond to repeated requests for information that is slowing down this review.
You’re making a reasonable point here. If I get a chance, I’ll ask ACP what response they have to the charges of foot-dragging.
re: ” They will respond to problems after they occur. ”
Once they have the permit – if that permit is THAT open-ended – what recourse would anyone have if Dominion’s position was that they were abiding by the
permit rules.. and in THEIR opinion they are in compliance?
I’d submit that’s exactly why permits are not written to be open-ended and have specific stipulations … enforcement and remedies for failure to abide by the terms of the permit.
Sure.. if I were a company.. I’d want a “do what you think best” permit…
but there is a bit of irony here in that some are attacking the regulatory process – which is supposed to protect the rights of people.. and protect public resources…
Once the company has the permit -individuals would not have the financial resources to go up against the Corporate legal resources…
This is the way things used to work back when Corporations were essentially unregulated.
sounds like some folks want the benefits of the regulation …without the actual regulation stipulations – which is a dance between the company and he regulators – and does take time to play out.
the length of time it takes to play out could be dramatically shortened if the company agreed to the proposed rules – initially. It’s their option to engage in negotiations but it’s also their choice and the reason why the process gets drawn out.
If we got rid of the regulation as some here are advocating… the result would be that Dominion would end up being the de-facto “regulator” and it would decide the contested issues.
Larry,
I was reading something a while ago that said our environmental regulations essentially give our corporations permission to pollute and harm the environment. It is very difficult to have an organization be responsible for the harm they have done if they can say “we were following the rules”.
When I was on the industry side of things, I did want clear standards to meet. That is not a bad thing. But we always maintained the attitude of looking for solutions that were the best for everyone. For one new power plant, we found a way to redesign the cooling water intake in a way that saved ratepayers $126 million and produced impacts that were less than what the regulations required.
Dominion has thoughtful and caring people too. We can’t be too hamstrung by the rules and subjugate our humanity to the corporate dividend. Balance and reason are required but too frequently absent.
One of the biggest problems in the United States is that the financial services segment of the economy has and is too big. When I started practicing law 40 years ago, companies went to Wall Street to finance growth. Wall Street made money when businesses made money. Now Wall Street is all about twisting and distorting the economy. Wall Street is as corrupt as academia and the federal government.
TMT,
You have that exactly right. Except for new jobs in energy efficiency and renewables, the primary contributors to US GDP come from Health Care and Financial Services. I read that less than 1% of the money that changes hands on Wall Street is actually used for building new or expanding existing companies. The rest is pure speculation. All that phony money is truly distorting reasonable “Main Street” financial decisions.
Imagine if the considerable intelligence and willpower of Dominion could be applied to transforming the energy system of Virginia in a way that is good for everyone, instead of developing projects that cost their customers money just to prop up the stock price.
TomH – I’m not from the green weenie world… I believe in capitalism and “markets” and the right – we NEED the private sector to provide via market processes the goods and services that are needed that govt should not be providing.
And I think there are GOOD Corporates … but I DO NOTE – that when it comes to contaminates in food and drugs and pollutants in the environment that companies do want that “certainty”… and I do not blame them – but
the same folks also lobby/argue for lower standards.. and THEN claim their activities are “government approved”.
😉
so they WANT the public to KNOW the govt has “approved” and that includes those that would sue them for things like “known carcinogens” which if “approved” as a standard – they are more insulated than if therewere no standards and no govt approval.
I just find in Dominions case – that they are stubborn, and seem uncompromising and self-serving in a lot of their actions.
I think their stance on the coal ash is grossly irresponsible ESPECIALLY for the Chesapeake Energy Center – which Bacon never talks about and that stance carries over to other sites including Possum Point.
It’s totally disingenuous for them to talk about the costs of trucking the coal ash when every single one of those sites has rail access.
that’s unconscionable…
– and their behavior on the power lines – “my way, we’re not changing the path”.. all of their alternatives are purposely flawed.. they have yet to offer a single viable alternative.. and their excuse basically is the others cost too much which I suspect is like their argument for the costs of “trucking” coal ash. There are existing crossing.. down river from Surry.. I want to see at least one crossing down that way… a real alternative.. on paper from them.
ACP … Dominion is up in Washington talking out of both sides of their mouth. They’re complaining about regulation – at the same time they are refusing to provide information on how they plan to do steep slopes.
that’s NOT “balanced and reasonable” at all.
they need to do better .. this kind of behavior is not acceptable.