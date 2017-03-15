Virginia Higher-Ed System Rated Tops in Country

Virginia is the best state for higher education in the United States, according to a ranking by Smartasset, a financial website. Last year, Virginia ranked second, behind California. States the website:
Virginia … effectively educates its students. It has one of the highest average graduation rates in our study (70%). And the average 20-year return on investment for graduates is $442,660. That’s the fourth-highest ROI in our study. For 2017, both the University of Virginia and the College of William & Mary rank among the top 10 public universities in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report.
The survey uses multiple metrics, including the undergraduate graduation rate, the average net price, the 20-year return on investment, and the student-faculty ratio. Because each factor is weighted based on each school’s total undergraduate enrollment, larger schools have a greater impact on the overall average in every state.
Bacon’s bottom line: While the flagship institutions of UVa and William & Mary obviously contributed to the high score for Virginia’s system of higher education, the ranking methodology counted the big schools the most, and that’s a credit to Virginia Tech, George Mason University, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Old Dominion University.
This blog tends to focus on the failings of Virginia’s colleges and universities, especially on the metric of affordability. Surveys like this provide a useful reminder that higher education systems across the country have their imperfections, and that Virginia’s flaws, as glaring as they might seem to us, are less grievous than those in other state systems.
That’s really damning with faint praise, isn’t it? OK, I’ll come out and say it, despite its blemishes, Virginia’s system of higher education is actually p-p-p- — hold on, I know I can get it out — p-p-p pretty good.There are currently no comments highlighted.
Oh my goodness. How long should American’s take this metrics stuff seriously. You would think by now the folks cooking up this nonsense would feel obligated to look a bit deeper and do so with a measure of intelligence and insight as to learn what is going on in the real world out on the campuses, in the dorms, in the classrooms, and everywhere else in academia.
Out there, where the real world is, most people now in higher education find themselves caught in the grand state of collapse, like Rome before its sack. Hence ever more students and faculty every year find themselves either:
Going crazy or wigging out crying for help,
Or hanging in stunned and suspended animation,
Or making fortunes while not teaching at all,
Or bored and distracted and cheated,
Or suffering from emotional trauma, caught in obsessive, chronic and destructive patterns of behavior,
Or hiding curled fetal-like in their hole,
Or lying through their teeth while pretending to work
Or in the case of tenured versus the unwashed-
Although a decade away from official retirement, too many tenured are really in their 2nd or 3rd decade of de jure retirement but paid to a tenured professor while their underpaid subordinate minions do all the work, including the most of the work their tenured betters get paid for.
As to this latter group, the minions below who are gritting the teeth, over worked and underpaid, yet often doing their best to teach far too often spoiled and snotty and overbearing or over strung kids who like many of their minion teachers are just hanging on too, bored or disgruntled or angry, or simply lost at sea by a system of corrupt education that rips the ground out from under them and throws them into the sea without any real support, and so have to fight alone the odds stacked against any best efforts or hopes or dreams they may aspire to.
So you name it – higher education in America is a dysfunctional mess.
Meanwhile the culture on campus and curriculum across the spectrum of the liberal arts and sciences, its teaching and preservation and enhancement, those things so critical to our society that has been in free fall for decades, now has collapsed altogether or nearly so.
In my view, bogus studies like this that have lost the means to understand what a real college education is, much less know how to measure it, are like the institutions they cover. There effort hide the truth, rather than reveal it. And so do far more harm than good. This is not just my view. It is widely shared by many of the best in the business of higher education.
Reed, American higher ed is a mess. Is it not possible that Virginia’s higher ed system is less bad than the others?
Of course it is possible that Virginia’s higher ed system is less bad than the others. But this study, and all those like it are worse than worthless. To believe them and to rely on them, or to give them any credit at all, only reinforces the mess that we along with most all well ranked institutions are in today. This is particularly so regarding elite institutions and those in the upper tiers. These kinds of reports benefit them while penalizing everyone else. Hence they give a grossly distorted picture that tells mostly lies as to what most students and parents need to know about where to send their kids.
So these reports have much to answer for. They are ruining or otherwise doing great harm most all of our better schools and to the education of most of our kids. That is why we end up with endless scandals at the schools like Duke Lacrosse, Rolling Stone Rape articles, the Middlebury College riots. Not to mention lousy educations for otherwise brilliant kids who otherwise or should not fail.
Look at the Middlebury College. I recall that it is ranked number 4 in its class in the nation by US News and World Reports or some such report. Look at what goes on there.
Many serious educators think that Harvard way under performs in its teaching of undergraduates in its Arts and Sciences. Many professors at Harvard and an ever growing number of colleges and university’s greatly disdain and want nothing to do with teaching. So many undergraduates get lousy undergraduate educations no matter where they go. Because the system, starting with metrics used in ratings heavily discourage teaching while they reward activities and characteristics that greatly impair good teaching of the right curriculum that undergraduate students need.
So these metrics of ranking colleges for students today are not only totally bogus they are positively harmful to the likelihood of that student getting the education he or she needs. Most everyone serious in the business of higher education today knows this. But like so much else bad going on today, few are willing to talk about it. Why is a subject for another day. But those institutions at the top keep playing this awful and student destroying game of game of out of control status seeking that wastes and miss- allocate vast sums of money and critically valuable and irreplaceable time in the students life. Hence institutions undermine not only their students’ education but their culture and heritage and sense of place within and belonging to both, all of which impairs their ability to know who they are and where they want and where to go, and what they want to do with their futures and the tools to get there.
Higher education from top to bottom is today and every day now destroying western civilization, and America along with it. We are and for decades have been undermining whole generations of our students. Our institutions, and most particularly more and more of our colleges and universities are undermining us, our children and our future. It plain to see all around us.
And these reports and how they twist out of shape our corrupt and dying systems of higher education are directly responsible for much of the damage that is leading into cultural collapse.
Here, in this particular case, if we believe these sorts of reports we are patting ourselves on the back for a failing system. And in my view the higher the ranking the higher one can be assured of a corrupt system because the report is measuring the wrong things at the gross expense of the right ones.
There must be a factory out there churning out these rankings for the news (or in some cases fake news) outlets….
Given what I’ve seen, no question Virginia has one of the finest systems in the U.S., public and private. And these people did look at cost, and even though Virginia’s reported net cost is about 25 percent above the national average and even higher above # 2 California’s, the leaders of Virginia’s expensive schools will feel fully justified that their prices are just fine. Which is a crying shame, because the prices are not fine.
I smell a rat… these folks must be in cahoots with the Partners for Affordable Excellence @ EDU folks!
Everyone and their DOG .. knows.. Virginia sucks for higher ed.. I read it right here in BR almost every day!