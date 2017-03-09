Newly Scrupulous Legislators Reporting Fewer Gifts

The giving of gifts to members of the General Assembly — or perhaps I should say the acceptance of them — has declined precipitously since 2013 when former Governor Bob McDonnell was indicted in a scandal best remembered by favor-seeker Jonnie Williams paying for his daughter’s wedding reception. Although McDonnell was ultimately cleared by U.S. Supreme Court of breaking the law, his political career was finished. Lawmakers took note. The graph above shows the declining value of gifts reported by legislators, courtesy of the Virginia Public Access Project based on the latest public filings.
The most dramatic drop occurred in the category of “gift items” — objects of value — followed by invitations to sporting events and hunting, fishing and outdoor activities. Even “meals/receptions” were down sharply, which I find surprising, for that would be one category the acceptance of which could be defensible. If you’re an elected official, it’s one thing to attend a UVa basketball game or a theatrical production, true diversions, and quite another to go to dinner or a reception, during which you spend the whole time talking to lobbyists — not much different from your day job.
Be that as it may, all such gifts are down sharply.
Another VPAP infographic shows the breakdown of gifts between Republicans and Democrats. The largesse flows heavily in the favor of Democrats. The imbalance would be even more pronounced if one took into consideration the fact that Republicans are more numerous, especially in the House, than Democrats. It’s hard to know what to make of this, though. My hunch is that Republicans, scalded by the example of McDonnell, a fellow Republican, are more acutely worried about how gifts might be perceived by the public than Democrats are.
All told, says VPAP, fewer than half of the 140 General Assembly members accepted meals, gala tickets or other gifts valued at more than $50 in the last eight months of 2016. Whatever the gifts and whatever the party affiliation, that's a big improvement. Let's hope legislators' new-found scruples reflect lasting lessons learned.
maybe more to this …. if you look at other money from Corporations
Legislators whose campaigns have received more than $50,000 from Dominion (lifetime)
Recipient Party District number and region Total $ from Dominion
(2nd number is this year):
Sen. Saslaw D 35 NoVa (Fairfax/Falls Church) 298,008 57,500
Del. Kilgore R 1 Southwest 162,000 35,000
Sen. Deeds D 25 Piedmont 109,700 1,500
Sen. Norment R 3 Middle Peninsula/Tidewater 107,740 21,500
Del. Cox* R 66 Central 90,799 29,099
Sen. Wagner R 7 Tidewater 79,735 26,885
Del. Plum** D 36 NoVa 78,750 4,000
Del. Hugo R 40 NoVa 54,400 11,000
Sen. Obenshain R 26 Shenandoah Valley 51,000 5,000
Dominion donations to Commerce and Labor Committee members
Senate
Senator Party District number and region Total $ from Dominion 2014-2015 election cycle
Wagner (Chair) R 7 Tidewater 81,985 26,885
Saslaw (former Chair, Minority Leader) D 35 NoVa (Fairfax/Falls Church) 298,008 57,500
Norment R 3 Middle Peninsula to Tidewater 107,740 21,500
Newman R 23 Roanoke area 20,500 3,000
Obenshain R 26 Shenandoah Valley 51,000 5,000
Stuart R 28 Fredericksburg area 20,750 6,000
Stanley R 20 Southside 19,500 9,000
Cosgrove R 14 Tidewater 7,000 2,000
Chafin R 38 Southwest 10,500 6,500
Dance D 16 Central 25,692 9,000
Lucas D 18 Tidewater 31,950 5,200
McDougle R 4 Central 47,250 10,000
Black R 13 NoVa (outer suburbs) 9,750 1,000
Sturtevant* R 10 Central 4,000 —
Spruill D 5 Tidewater 35,419 4,200
https://powerforthepeopleva.com/2017/03/08/does-dominion-buy-votes-sure-but-not-the-way-you-think/
There are many legislators who refuse all gifts, even the cheap ones, but that chart may merely reflect fewer gifts that have values that exceed the reporting threshold. The reporting limit tail wags the dog. The whole exercise is based on a false premise that gifts and entertainment drive outcomes, when in reality most legislators agree with Jesse “Big Daddy” Unruh and can accept things of value yet still vote against the donors if they have good reason to. Most of the gifts floating around during session are minor, intended to build name identification, and the most popular are often food (which we lobbyists also consume!)
Larry (and Ivy Main) are right that campaign donations can have a greater impact but if somebody sets out to build or buy influence at the General Assembly it will be the totality of the effort that makes it effective: campaign dollars plus gifts and entertainment plus strategic charitable activities plus a strong lobbying effort plus a background of public relations goodwill (a perception you are among the good guys.) Oh, and sponsoring a blog doesn’t hurt.
The trick will be to see how this new-found purity lasts. Virginia got a huge blackeye with the McDonnell scandal. I covered it for Bloomberg News and was told that the number of global hits, especially from places like Hong Kong, was really impressive. Despite the Supreme Court outcome, the story had greed, hubris, implied sex and phoniness. Readers sensed that Virginia was playing all this gentlemanly “cavalier” crap and got it shoved back at them during the trial. Virginia still has among the most lax ethics laws in the country. That part hasn’t changed.
Let’s check back in a couple of years.